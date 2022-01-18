WALES’ sole newly reported death relating to Covid-19 was recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area now stands at 1,160 and Wales’ total rises to 6,708 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 1,857 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 377 were in the Gwent region. Newport recorded the highest number of new cases in Gwent with 120. Caerphilly recorded 110. There were 54 cases in both Blaenau Gwent and in Torfaen and 39 in Monmouthshire.
MORE NEWS:
- Economy minister to address the nation on continued coronavirus fight
- Calls for Welsh Government to expand its Universal Basic Income pilot
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 18
- Blaenau Gwent - 54
- Bridgend – 101
- Caerphilly – 110
- Cardiff – 266
- Carmarthenshire – 141
- Ceredigion - 18
- Conwy - 46
- Denbighshire - 38
- Flintshire - 46
- Gwynedd - 41
- Merthyr Tydfil - 36
- Monmouthshire - 39
- Neath Port Talbot - 113
- Newport – 120
- Pembrokeshire - 52
- Powys - 40
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 114
- Swansea – 189
- Torfaen - 54
- Vale of Glamorgan – 65
- Wrexham - 95
- Unknown location - 7
- Resident outside Wales – 54
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment