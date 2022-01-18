WALES’ sole newly reported death relating to Covid-19 was recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area now stands at 1,160 and Wales’ total rises to 6,708 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 1,857 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 377 were in the Gwent region. Newport recorded the highest number of new cases in Gwent with 120. Caerphilly recorded 110. There were 54 cases in both Blaenau Gwent and in Torfaen and 39 in Monmouthshire.

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - 18
  • Blaenau Gwent - 54
  • Bridgend – 101
  • Caerphilly – 110
  • Cardiff – 266
  • Carmarthenshire – 141
  • Ceredigion - 18
  • Conwy - 46
  • Denbighshire - 38
  • Flintshire - 46
  • Gwynedd - 41
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 36
  • Monmouthshire - 39
  • Neath Port Talbot - 113
  • Newport – 120
  • Pembrokeshire - 52
  • Powys - 40
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf – 114
  • Swansea – 189
  • Torfaen - 54
  • Vale of Glamorgan – 65
  • Wrexham - 95
  • Unknown location - 7
  • Resident outside Wales – 54