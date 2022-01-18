INFORMATION on the whereabouts of a Newport man is wanted.
James Blanchard – also known as Jamie – is wanted by Gwent Police after breaching his licence conditions.
The Newport man, 44, has links to the Abertillery area.
He was serving a 26-week prison sentence for theft, which he was given at Cwmbran Magistrates Court on Monday, October 11. He was released on licence on Friday, December 17.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the force on 101 or through their social media pages, quoting the reference 2200014655.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
