A NEWPORT boy is raising money to support the homeless – after being inspired by his experiences of seeing homeless people.

Noah Coghlan, six from Rogerstone, is aiming to support Eden Gate with his fundraising.

Mum Nicola Coghlan said: “Since the age of three when he saw a homeless lady, he has been extremely inquisitive and the reality of homelessness really hit him hard.

“He wanted to go back into town to find the homeless lady and give her some food and money. He wanted to take her home but I explained that wasn’t an option but one day she would find a home.”

MORE NEWS:

Ms Coghlan said her son has since wanted to help homeless people whenever he sees them. She said: “He has always wanted to help them, whether this being with food money from his own money box or a hot drink.”

She continued: “I am extremely proud of him, he has such a kind nature that he would give to anyone that needed it, even if he didn’t have it to give. He even tried to give his Christmas money to his older sister! He’s got a big heart.”

Noah is going to be raising money by doing 100 laps of the bike path on his housing development. “It was his own idea to raise money for charity,” said Ms Coghlan.

Noah has currently reached his £200 goal and you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/noahs-fundraiser-for-homelessness?member=16467281&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=more&utm_source=customer

Eden Gate provide overnight shelter, resettlement assistance and rehabilitation referrals to homeless people across Newport. They also provide drop-in sessions for people to attend.