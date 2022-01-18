A PORTION of the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal in Torfaen is empty of water.

Locals have been concerned about the lack of water in the Pontymoile Basin near Pontypool after one of our camera club members posted the photo on social media.

In the photo, which was taken on January 11, the basin is completely void of water, except for a few small puddles.

The Argus contacted Torfaen County Borough Council – who are responsible for the Torfaen sections of the canal – in relation to this and were told that there is work taking place which is due to last around four weeks.

The statement said: “The Canal and River Trust have instructed works at Pontymoile Canal Basin (Bridge 52); a stoppage is required due to wet abutments open jointed and pointing work is to be carried out below water line as well as replacing any missing stone. This work is expected to complete in approximately 4 weeks.”

It is the latest section of the canal to be needing work – after several parts of the Crumlin arm around the Risca, Crosskeys and Pontywaun areas have been drained so that work can take place.

There have also been instances on the canal in Rogerstone before the Fourteen Locks over the past year where there has been little to no water along multiple points of the stretch.