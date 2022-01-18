A MAN from Wiltshire died in a crash that closed a Monmouthshire road for 10 hours.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 2pm yesterday, Monday, January 17, on the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny. The road was closed for around 10 hours following the incident.

Paramedics attended and confirmed that the man from Wiltshire, aged 49, died at the scene.

Further details of his identity have not been released and Gwent Police said his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The force earlier appealed for information about the crash – particularly if anyone was travelling along the A40 at the time and may have dash-cam footage.

 

Anyone who has any information or footage is urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages, quoting the reference 2200018109.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.