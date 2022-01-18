A ROUND-UP of the latest outstanding warrants issued in Gwent.

John Paul Binding, 51, of Stevenson Court in Rogerstone, Newport, is wanted for not appearing in court in answer to bail.

He previously pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public and for obstructing a constable in the execution of duty in Newport on May 31, 2021.

He pleaded guilty on September 23, 2021 to not answering bail as soon as practicable on June 18, 2021.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing a knife in a public place without good reason on September 22, 2021, but his guilt was proved in absence.

As he has not appeared to answer bail for the latest charge, a warrant has been issued for his arrest without bail.

Christian Lee Humphries, 35 of Taliesin, Forge Side in Cwmbran is accused of two offences.

He is alleged to have stolen an unknown value of cable wiring from the Cwmbran Centre on May 12, 2021.

He is also accused of damaging cable wires to the value of £500 belonging to the Cwmbran Centre on the same date.

As the offence is punishable with imprisonment, a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.

Benjamin Michael Birkett, 33, of William Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly is accused of drug driving.

He allegedly drove a BMW on Mill Road in Caerphilly on August 10, 2021 while he had more than the specified limit of Delta-9-Tetrahy drocannabinol (THC) in his blood.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest without as the offence is punishable with imprisonment.

Stephen Lane, 42, of Pen Y Waun Road, Trinant, Caerphilly County Borough is charged with drunk driving.

He is accused of driving while over the alcohol limit on Millbrook Road in Pontllanfraith on September 26, 2021.

The legal limit is 80 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, while Mr Lane is said to have had 106 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres in his breath.

The offence is punishable by imprisonment, so a warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.

Paul Aaron Rogers, 43 of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, is accused of failing to notify officers that he was staying at another address.

As he is on the sex offenders register, he must notify authorities when he is staying at a separate address.

Rogers allegedly did not inform police he was staying at a different address, in High Street, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, between November 4 and December 12, 2021.

A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued as he did not appear to answer bail.