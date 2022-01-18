A NEWPORT woman has been hit with a fine, after pleading guilty to breaking lockdown rules during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Appearing before Gwent Magistrates Court in Newport last week (Wednesday, January 12), Aminah Nassa was found to have breached Welsh law put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The 22-year-old, of Campion Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to a single charge of gathering “with any other person in an Alert Level 4 area of Wales, without reasonable excuse”.
On February 22, 2021, Nassa was found at an address in Clos Ennig, Bettws, Newport, gathered with another person or persons without having a reasonable excuse.
The court heard that this was contrary to the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 5) (Wales) Regulations 2020, as Newport was at the time in Alert Level 4, which prevented such gatherings.
Nassa’s guilty plea was taken into account when the sentence was handed out, and she was handed a £60 fine.
She was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 to fund victim services.
The defendant has been ordered to pay £20 per month, until the balance of £94 is paid.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.