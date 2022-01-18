WELSH economy minister Vaughan Gething has called on the UK Government to shoulder its share of the responsibility for the 'unacceptable' level of poverty in Wales.

Mr Gething was speaking during a press conference earlier today.

He said that fixing the issue was not solely about what the Welsh Government could do to help.

"Our challenge isn't just about the levers we have," he said.

"Direct choices made by the UK Government really do matter.

"Choices made since 2010 have seen more children fall into poverty.

"A UK Government on the side of families will see more families lifted out of poverty.

"We, of course, have a share of responsibility.

"I just wish we had a UK Government on the side of us and the people of Wales."

Mr Gething said that economic challenges - 'particularly in light of leaving the EU' - were also hitting Welsh families.

"The people of Wales have not provided a mandate for the UK Government to hijack funding out of Wales," he said.

"The approach the UK Government is taking leaves Wales with less say and less money.

"I hope Michael Gove will discuss this with us in a meaningful way otherwise skills and jobs will be lost.

"Families across Wales need help and support now. The UK Treasury must step up.

"Failure to step up is a recipe for levelling down."