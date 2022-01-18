THE 'partygate' scandal currently engulfing the UK Government risks damaging politics and eroding trust in politicians.

That is the view of Welsh economy minister Vaughan Gething.

Mr Gething was speaking in a Welsh Government press conference earlier today.

Asked whether he had any sympathy for the situation being faced by prime minister Boris Johnson, with new allegations being made public seemingly every day, Mr Gething replied that he did not.

"I don't have much sympathy for Boris Johnson at all really," he said.

"If you think about it, if that [the 'work event'] had happened in Wales, Andrew RT Davies [leader of the Welsh Conservatives] would have gone purple with rage.

"Nobody would have been fobbed off with the idea that you didn't have to account for what you were doing until a civil servant had done a report.

"I just wish there was a sense of decency and accountability in Downing Street."

Mr Gething said the Conservative MPs who had rushed to the defence of their prime minister would "do well to reflect".

"We know he went to at least one drinks reception with eyewitness reports of him attending many more," he said.

"It does erode trust in politics.

"Damaging for politics, yes.

"Most people are quite rightly furious with the Prime Minister and his contempt for the rules."