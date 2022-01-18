ROSS Moriarty will get a Six Nations audition when he is released for his comeback from injury for the Dragons against Benetton.

The 27-year-old has not played since suffering a shoulder injury in Wales’ autumn opener against New Zealand on October 30.

Moriarty has been back training with the Dragons and was named by Wayne Pivac in his squad for the defence of the Six Nations title.

The head coach will release the combative flanker for action in the United Rugby Championship a week on Friday with a view to having another back row option for the championship opener against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, February 5.

BACK: Dragons flanker Ross Moriarty

Moriarty’s presence will be a boost for a Dragons side that will be without his fellow Wales back rowers Taine Basham and Aaron Wainwright in a bid for only a second win of the campaign.

It will also give him a shot at featuring against the physical Irish in Dublin on opening weekend with Pivac already without Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric and Dan Lydiate.

“He will be released from camp to play and get a game under his belt, if he comes through that he will be available for selection for Ireland. That’s a welcome return,” said the Wales boss.

The Dragons don’t play this weekend and their six-strong Test contingent start preparations for the Six Nations on Monday.

Pivac is planning on releasing a handful of players for club action with tighthead Leon Brown a leading candidate after being limited to four games this season because of injury.