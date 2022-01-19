A MONMOUTHSHIRE woman has spoken out about the law surrounding sentencing of historical sexual abuse, after the man who abused her was jailed for less than two years.

Sian Probert, 50, of Abergavenny, saw her abuser Robert Light jailed for 20 months in December after admitting two counts of indecent assault, and being found guilty by a jury of a further two charges of indecent assault.

Ms Probert was aged between eight and 16 when Light - who was at the time her mother's partner - abused her in the 1980s.

At the time Recorder Paul Lewis QC told Light, now 68, that he was bound by the sentencing guidelines which existed at the time the offences were committed, meaning he could only be jailed for 20 months. Had the offences been committed today, he could have faced 14 years behind bars.

Ms Probert said: “When he said 20 months, I thought it was for the one charge but it wasn’t.

"I’ve had a lifetime of suffering and 20 months is a laugh. It’s a joke, I am so angry.”

She added: “It is awful. I wasn’t aware of sentencing guidelines and rules.

“As it was done so long ago, it had to be done on the 1956 laws. Back then a man could rape his wife and not get charged [the law was changed in 1992].

"When the judge sentenced him, he said that if the offences had been committed now, he would have given him 14 years, however, because they were carried out so long ago, he was bound by the law and gave him 20 months.”

Ms Probert believes the current rules will stop other victims of sexual abuse from coming forward – and is petitioning for the rules to change.

“You have to go through all this trauma and have so much evidence for the CPS to take it to court and the outcome is this," she said.

On the potential of the sentence being increased, she said: “It is too late for me now.

“But it doesn’t make people want to come forward. People hope that if they come forward, justice will be done, but they won’t if they feel like the abuser just gets a slap on the wrist.

“If I can help others, it will help me heal too.”

Ms Probert’s petition aims to get the UK Government to call for present-day sexual offence laws to apply to historical cases.

“I want to get this petition talked about because I do not think people are aware of the fact that it is different sentencing rules,” she said.

Since posting the petition last Monday, more than 400 people have signed the petition and many people have contacted Ms Probert about their own similar experiences.

You can sign the petition here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/604456