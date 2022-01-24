A GWENT listed building is continuing to face damage from passing vehicles and vandalism despite calls for change.

The Grade II-listed St Tudor’s Church in Mynyddislwyn has served the community for more than 1,000 years.

But the church’s boundary walls are regularly damaged from HGVs using the narrow surrounding lanes as a shortcut to get to nearby Nine Mile Point.

It has been damaged more than a dozen times and efforts by Caerphilly County Borough Council to mitigate the situation have failed to have an impact, leaving the community with bills running into the thousands of pounds for each repair.

And now church warden Elizabeth Tomlin has said the lychgate at the church has also been vandalised.

She said: “More recently, the lychgate has been the target for vandalism. Added to this, the church’s boundary walls are constantly being damaged by HGVs trying to use the narrow country lanes as a shortcut.”

Due to this, the church is asking for help to pay for CCTV.

Ms Tomlin continues: “We are therefore asking for your help to pay for the installation of a good quality CCTV system in order to protect and preserve this ancient place of worship, which serves many people in so many ways.”

You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/st-tudors-church-urgent-need-for-cctv