PLANS to open a massive new data centre in Newport have taken a major step forward, and could be a matter of months away from opening – despite a potential setback due to hibernating wildlife.

Early last year, planning permission was granted to build a new data centre in the city which “would transform Newport from one of the United Kingdom’s leading data centres hubs into one of Europe’s leading data centre hubs”.

Plans showed that the new two-storey facility would be built on otherwise empty land at Imperial Park, next to the former LG Buildings.

Since approval was granted, the applicant, Vantage Data Centres Ltd, have been working to get the facility, known as CWL 13, up and running, with a commitment to do so by June 2022, since taking over from Next Generation Data.

However, with plans showing 10 data halls, along with supporting facilities, the data centre is in need of a great deal of electricity to operate.

And, a planning application to install underground electricity cables to fully power the site hit a major setback – when hibernating dormice were found to be present.

As a result, those plans were pushed back until April 2022.

Instead, a new planning application was submitted, to install underground electricity cables from a nearby National Grid sub-station to the facility, and this week, the plans have been approved.

In the long term, this connection will not be used to power the facility, but, it ensures that the centre will have enough power to be operational in its first phase, this coming summer.

What’s more, once the full project is complete, it is understood that these cables will remain live, and serve as a backup power source should they be needed.

What impact will there be on the local area?





It is not thought that there will be much in the way of disruption in the local area as a result of this project.

According to planning documents, there is potential for some lane closures on Dyffryn Lane and North Lake Drive during the installation, which is expected to take around three months.

Continuing, documents say that: “construction is expected to lead to approximately 15 contractor vehicles and two HGV deliveries per day during the construction period.”

But, for security purposes, all contractors are required to park on the Vantage site, and as such, there is unlikely to be any parking issues impacting on the surrounding area.