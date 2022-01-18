A PETROL station in Crumlin could be knocked down and replaced with a new and improved station.
Plans have been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council to upgrade the Shell Service Station on the Newbridge bypass.
If approved, the new development will include a filling station with new underground tanks and a shop which sells hot food, as well as a car wash.
It is proposed that the petrol station and shop would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week – including bank holidays.
A small seating area will be available as part of the new shop, but the application says most food will be consumed off the premises.
Two electric car charging points are also proposed as part of the development.
The design and access statement, submitted as part of the application, states: “The appearance of the site will be significantly more clean and tidy, with less clutter, and in keeping with its utilitarian use.”
The application is expected to be determined by March 9, 2022.
