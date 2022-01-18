GB NEWS has announced it will start playing the national anthem ahead of live broadcasting every day.
The channel has said a rendition of God Save The Queen will air across GB News Television and GB News Radio every day at 5.59am, starting on January 18.
The channel, which launched in June with seven daily shows, has been expanding its output and recently launched a new radio station, GB News Radio.
They have also recently acquired several new presenters, including veteran broadcaster Eamonn Holmes who is co-hosting the channel’s new show breakfast programme with Isabel Webster.
GB News issues statement of decision to play National Anthem every day
GB News will play God Save the Queen to kick off its live programming every day, starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DWPgwtI6TW— GB News (@GBNEWS) January 17, 2022
Editorial director Michael Booker has said it will be a “welcome addition” to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.
It comes weeks after Tory MPs backed calls for the BBC to play God Save The Queen every day in tribute to Her Majesty.
Booker added: “We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating.
“We’ve chosen an uplifting instrumental version which, for our television viewers, will feature stunning scenes from across the UK.
“We think it’s a lovely way to start the day.”
