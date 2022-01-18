An illegal dog breeder who mutilated the ears of puppies has been jailed.

Jedd Wiegold, 32, was locked up at Newport Magistrates’ Court after he admitted a number of offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

The defendant, of Keble Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, committed the offences in Trethomas between March 24, 2019 and March 23, 2020.

Wiegold was jailed for 10 years and six months just before Christmas for his role as a leading player in a £1 million cocaine conspiracy.

He was part of drugs gang operating from a garage in Newport.

The defendant was prosecuted for the animal welfare offences following an investigation by Caerphilly trading standards.

After the case, a Caerphilly council spokesperson said: “Evidence in the case shows that Wiegold has been breeding and selling American Bully puppies for at least two years.

"Wiegold owned, bred and advertised in excess of three breeding bitches and litters.

“The breeding of his dogs and puppies for sale were advertised on social media platforms.

“The full extent of his earnings is not known however puppies were advertised between £4,000 and £6,500 and in some cases, up to £10,000 per puppy.

“Evidence obtained from his mobile phone also showed that Wiegold was involved in arranging/causing mutilation by ear cropping of puppies.

“The evidence suggests the procedure itself was carried out by an unknown third party.”

Wiegold was jailed for five months.

He was disqualified from owning, keeping and transporting dogs for 10 years with a restriction of seven years imposed on applying to have the ban lifted.

Councillor Nigel George, cabinet member for public protection, added: “Demand for fashionable breeds of puppies is always high, so it can be a very lucrative business.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the sentencing and we hope that it will serve as a warning to other criminals who are looking to take advantage of animals for financial profit.

“If anyone has any information on potential unlicensed breeders please contact our trading standards or licensing teams.”

Contact tradingstandards@caerphilly.gov.uk and licensing@caerphilly.gov.uk.