TRIBUTES have been paid to a lifeboat volunteer by his crewmates following his death.
Malcolm Bradley was a volunteer for the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) for ten years, operating out of the base at Beachley, near Chepstow.
He passed away on Sunday evening following a short illness.
He was 48 years old.
SARA paid tribute to Mr Bradley on social media this morning, posting: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our friend and team member Malcolm Bradley.
"He supported many lifeboat operations from the station Operations Room and his friendly voice on the radio or cheery smile in the station was always reassuring.
"Whatever he was asked, the reply would be ‘Yep, no problem’, and that’s a big part of how we will all remember him.
"Friendly, helpful, a true gentleman who was proud to be a member of SARA."
During his time at SARA, Mr Bradley served as the station medical manager, as a radio operator manning the Operations Room, supporting fundraising events and recently also as a Deputy Launch Authority (DLA) responsible for deploying appropriate assets to a callout.
A true volunteer, Mr Bradley had previously served in St John Ambulance for 15 years before joining SARA, including as the team leader of the Coleford unit.
He had also served as an NHS Community First Responder.
The SARA statement continued: "We will miss him dearly, as a friend as well as a colleague.
"Stand down C64, stand down."
