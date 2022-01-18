MARK Drakeford has defended his government's plans to continue using Covid Passes for entry to nightclubs and large events, arguing the current measures in Wales are being taken "carefully, cautiously and in line with the science".

But the first minister did not give a precise date for the end of the scheme, even though reports from England suggest ministers there will abandon Covid Passes in the coming weeks.

Covid Passes, a form of vaccine passport, display whether the holder has been vaccinated against Covid or recently tested negative for the virus. The Welsh Government introduced the Passes last October after a knife-edge Senedd vote, and has since extended the scheme to include entry to cinemas and theatres.

The current Alert Level Two restrictions are being wound down this month after modelling suggested Wales had hit the peak of the Omicron wave of Covid infections.

Senedd opposition leader Andrew RT Davies welcomed the Welsh Government's "roadmap" out of restrictions but called on Mr Drakeford to announce when, and in what circumstances, other measures such as Covid Passes would be scrapped.

"When do you believe, first minister, that Wales will be free of all restrictions?" Mr Davies asked.

Mr Drakeford refused to be drawn into naming a date, instead telling the Senedd the government would "take the advice of the chief medical officer" and lift the remaining restrictions "as soon as it is safe to do so from a public health perspective".

Later on Tuesday, health minister Eluned Morgan confirmed that Covid Passes would still be required for nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and large events in Wales, even after the nation relaxes the current restrictions and returns to Alert Level Zero over the next fortnight.

In England, where Covid Passes were adopted much later than in Wales and faced stiff opposition from Tory backbenchers, The Times reported that health secretary Sajid Javid was preparing to scrap the passes in the coming weeks.

Mr Drakeford told the Senedd his government "responds to evidence, not to political pressure" and believed the more cautious approach adopted here had been rewarded by "the support that we have gained from people in Wales over the whole of the pandemic".

Spectators at large sports matches and other outdoor events will need to show Covid Passes when restrictions on those sectors are lifted this Friday.

Nightclubs in Wales will be allowed to reopen from January 28.