PLANS for a sheltered bike storage unit on the side of a busy city road have been submitted.
If approved, the bike shelter would be located near the junction between Chepstow Road and Livingstone Place – an area known locally as the ‘Maindee Triangle’.
The application was made by Maindee Unlimited, the local volunteer group in the area that has overseen projects such as the popular community garden and the recently painted mural on Corporation Road.
The plans show the bike shelter would be placed next to a bus stop on Chepstow Road. The shelter itself would house three bike racks – with space for two bikes on each side.
It’s the latest initiative the encourage more active travel across Newport. Recently, the Argus reported on plans for a new community bike hub to open in the city centre this year – which would offer safe, indoor storage for bikes.
You can view the proposals here.
