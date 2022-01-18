ONE of comedy’s most lovable losers, Del Boy may yet return to our screens – if David Jason has his way that is.
The actor has confirmed he would like the opportunity to reprise the role of the Only Fools and Horses wheeler dealer.
The actor, who became a household name in Ronnie Barker sitcom, Open all Hours, and is also much-loved as a dedicated detective in A Touch of Frost, told The Sun: “I’ve always loved Del Boy, who is such a wonderful loser.
“I would love to revisit him; I need someone to write me a script.”
And in the words of Derek himself, he who dares – wins.
Here’s hoping.
Only Fools and Horses best bits
1987: Christmas special
Memorable moment: When tales of Freddie the Frog send Del on the hunt for gold bullion.
1988-89: Series six, seven episodes plus Christmas special
Memorable moment: Rodney winning an art prize and has to pretend he's 14 years old.
1990-91: Series seven, seven episodes plus two-part Christmas special
Memorable moment: When the entertainment at the Starlight Rooms leaves everyone 'cwying'.
1992: Christmas special
Memorable moment: The glowing bottle of mineral water.
1993: Christmas special
Memorable moment: When Del accidentally starts a riot on the estate.
1996: Chrismas trilogy
Memorable moment: Let's just say, Batman and Robin.
2001: Christmas special
Memorable moment: After a shot at living the high life, the Trotters return to Nelson Mandela House.
2002: Christmas special
Memorable moment: When all the residents of a French village look like Uncle Albert.
2003: Christmas special
Memorable moment: The touching moment at Del and Rodney's mum's grave after the birth of Rodney's daughter, Joan.
What’s your most memorable moment from Only Fools and Horses? Let us know in the comments below.
