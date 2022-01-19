A CONVICTED cannabis dealer was told to "grow up and get a job" by a judge after being caught drug driving while serving a suspended jail sentence.

Jamie Hillcoat, 28, of Morden Lane, Newport, was given the advice by Judge Nicola Saffman at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant had given a positive drug test for cannabis when he was pulled over by police on Newport’s Cromwell Road in a Ford Fiesta on May 17, 2021.

A Police National Computer check showed he was also a learner driver and didn’t have any insurance.

Paul Hewitt, prosecuting, said Hillcoat was committing a further offence by breaking the law during the period of a suspended prison sentence.

That suspended sentence was imposed in 2020 after he admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply in Newport.

He admitted drug driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

The court was told he had nine previous convictions for 12 offences.

Joshua Scouller, representing Hillcoat, said: “The greatest mitigation I can put on his behalf is that he pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“There was no prevarication on his behalf.

“He drove a relatively short distance and it was an impulse action to buy things.

“The defendant knows it was an incredibly stupid thing to do.

“He gave the police a sample – there was no messing around.”

Judge Saffman told Hillcoat the main reason she wasn’t activating the suspended sentence was because he has children who he appears to care for.

She added that there was a need to rehabilitate him so that he could find a job.

The judge said: “If you were working, you wouldn’t have time to sit around smoking cannabis.

“It’s time to grow up and become more mature.”

Hillcoat was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was banned from driving for 18 months and told to pay £250 costs and a £95 surcharge.

Hillcoat also turned up 40 minutes late for his sentencing hearing after the court was told a friend who promised him a lift left him down.