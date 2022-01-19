PLANS for a new £7.2 million recycling centre in Torfaen are being drawn up by the council in a bid to improve services.

A set of proposals aimed at modernising and improving waste and recycling services in the borough are set to be considered by councillors next week.

Approval of a £1 million contribution from the council’s budget will be considered by councillors to move the plans forward.

The proposals include the development of a new facility for recycling materials collected at the kerbside.

Currently, the council uses two vehicles to collect recycling from households.

One vehicle collects paper, plastic, cans, glass and textiles, and another collects cardboard and food waste.

However a report says the council is buying new vehicles to allow for a single collection service.

This would allow a simpler service for residents, and it would mean all kerbside food and recycling collections will be collected weekly.

Currently cardboard collections are fortnightly.

The plans would also see small electrical items added to the kerbside collection, such as kettles, hairdryers and toasters.

The proposals would also reduce the amount of traffic on the roads, with one vehicle collecting all materials rather than two, cutting carbon emissions by eight per cent compared to the existing system.

A new ‘bulking and baling’ recycling facility is also a key part of the plans.

Currently, food and cardboard are taken to the New Inn transfer station for bulking and processing, while other recycling such as such as glass and plastic are taken to a leased unit at Ty Coch industrial estate.

A report says this system works with the current two-vehicle operation, but that a single recycling centre is needed for the new approach.

The location of the new recycling facility is not currently being revealed as it is “commercially confidential due to the negotiations currently being undertaken,” a council report says.

The council has been awarded a £3.6 million Welsh Government grant towards developing the facility, estimated to cost £7.24 million.

It will not impact the current Household Waste and Recycling Centre at New Inn which will remain open.

A report says the plans will help the council meet Welsh Government recycling targets, after missing the minimum 64 per cent figure last year.