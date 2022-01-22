ANYONE who fancies themselves as a Del Boy or one of a number of Eastenders characters is being encouraged to head in the direction of Torfaen – as a market is looking for new businesses to set up shop.

A Victorian-era indoor market, Pontypool Market takes pride of place in the town centre, and while a number of popular and long standing traders call the place home, there is room for new additions to the market family.

This week, the market has posted an up-to-date colour-coded map of the market, showing both customers and interested parties where they can find what they are looking for – be it products for sale, or a new pitch.

According to the map, there are currently 19 empty spaces inside.

But, many of these are directly next to each other, which means that any particularly ambitious trader could, in theory, take on a bigger, double plot.

According to a post encouraging would be businesses to consider the market as a new home, new stall holders can receive “up to 30 per cent” discount on their weekly rent in the first six months, as a test trader.

The post, published on the Pontypool Indoor Market Facebook page, reads: “Pontypool Indoor market is looking for new traders.

“We offer favourable weekly rent with up to 30 per cent discount on the first six months as a test-trader.

“Interested? Want to find out how much? Get in touch.”

Any parties interested can contact the Pontypool Indoor Market Manager via email on pontypoolindoormarket@torfaen.gov.uk or by calling 01495 742757.

Pontypool Indoor Market: What you need to know

Pontypool has a rich history of market trading, with the first recognised weekly market held here in 1690.

In more modern days, the town plays host to both an indoor and outdoor market, with all manner of stalls and businesses calling these home.

The indoor market, a Victorian era building, is said to have received £2 million worth of investment in recent years, and currently opens Monday through Saturday, with the outdoor market held on a Wednesday.

It is by no means the only market in the wider Gwent area to have received investment in recent times, with work to transform Newport Market continuing at this time.