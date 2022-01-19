A POPULAR Newport restaurant and takeaway with one specific menu item is finally set to open for business in its new home.

Fans of gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches in the city have been forced to fend for themselves in recent weeks, after Holy Cheesus closed its doors on Bridge Street for the final time.

But, its departure from the hearts and stomachs of locals was only a temporary measure, with the local business moving on to bigger things.

Months ago, it was revealed that Holy Cheesus would be moving to a new premises, as part of plans to expand both their seating capacity, and menu.

A short while later, the Argus revealed that the eaterie would be moving to Clytha Park Road, to the former premises which was home to the Rogue Fox Coffee House – which itself has recently moved to a new venue.

In recent weeks, work to turn the one-time café into a grilled cheese paradise has been carried out, with the tell tale signs including the Holy Cheesus colour scheme of yellow and black prominent throughout.

The final giveaway was the sign, which was installed above the shop entrance in recent days.

Today (Wednesday, January 19), the eaterie is set to open for the very first time at 6 Clytha Park Road.

Confirming this, the business said: “Guess who’s back.

“You wouldn’t brielieve the amount of hungry cheese addicts asking when we’re opening. Don’t worry, cheese gang, we’ve got you now. The second coming is finally here.

“We’ll be opening our new shop (Wednesday) tomorrow morning at 9am.

“Just over the road from the old shop…four doors up from Tesco.”

Located just yards away from the existing Holy Cheesus site, it is a bigger establishment, and it is thought to have better trading hours.

What’s more, as part of the move, there is set to be more indoor seating, a larger menu, a deli shop, and even Holy Cheesus merchandise up for sale for die hard fans of the cheese sandwich experts.

Their venue on Bridge Street closed for the final time on Christmas Eve, and it is not yet known what might happen to the now-empty unit overlooking the railway line.