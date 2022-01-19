A CAR has been found completely burned out in the latest act of vandalism to hit a Gwent mountainside.

The charred vehicle was spotted by a passer-by on Tuesday morning, on moorland between Abercarn and Hafodyrynys in Caerphilly County.

The land above the two villages has been a regular fly-tipping spot for some time, with another incident reported this week.

The moorland above Abercarn is a serial fly-tipping spot. (Picture: Lloyd Humphreys)

It’s understood that Caerphilly County Borough Council has now cleared up the latest fly-tip and the car has also been removed.

It comes as locals in Abercarn are fighting a sharp rise in anti-social behaviour in the nearby Gwyddon Valley, which leads to the moorland.

The valley has been plagued by illegal off-road bikers for some time now – which many say has brought utter devastation to the land.

The Friends of Nant Gwyddon group was established last year to help put a stop to illegal off-roaders in the valley – an initiative that has been supported by Islwyn MP Chris Evans, who brought the issue to parliament in December.

Locals say off-roaders are tearing up the greenery in the area. (Picture: Lloyd Humphreys)

The group’s founder Lloyd Humphreys says he had a nerve-wracking experience when he was confronted by quad-bikers on the moorland recently.

“I was nervous as usual when I heard the quad bikers coming,” he said.

“When the one rider started getting closer and closer, I stood my ground. It’s important to get footage of these people breaking the law and destroying woodland and common-land.

Bikers have now reportedly destroyed a wall along the moorland. (Picture: Lloyd Humphreys)

“It was scary, but I kept thinking in my mind that it’s important to challenge these riders as they have gone unchallenged for too long.”

Damage has also been done to a stone wall along the moorland, which is providing off-roaders with an access point.