A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MICHAEL DOBBS, 30, of Beechleigh Close, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A472 in Hafodyrynys on June 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES HARRY WOOD, 30, of Brynbach Street, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Market Street, Ebbw Vale, on July 19, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three years and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DAVID VICTOR WILLIAMS, 33, of Victoria Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on July 10, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £209 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JACK WOOD, 22, of Nant Twyn Harris, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Asda, Blackwood, on June 22, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIRAN MARSDEN, 22, of Fort View, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the A48 at Tredegar House on June 10, 2021.

MATTHEW DEAN, 39, of Glanwern Rise, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 on June 24, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PHILLIP JOHN FAULKNER, 41, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on June 29, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLAS DAVID HANNAN, 50, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Caerleon Road, Newport, on June 4, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NIKKI HERNAMAN, 34, of Summerfield Lane, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SUSAN LEWIS, 39, of Glan Y Nant, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on High Street, Blackwood, on June 8, 2021.

DAVID MATTHEW LLOYD, 36, of Dan Yr Ardd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SEAN MCNALLY, 32, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on The Highway on June 3, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHAUN HARRY POWELL, 34, of Penybryn Terrace, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Waun-Y-Pound Road on June 28, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH JOHN JOHNSON, 46, of Milton Place, Machen, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £179 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Addison Way, Graig-Y-Rhacca, on December 12, 2021.