THESE six men were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, affray and assault.

We look at their cases.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Jack Heard

Jordan Parfitt

Ethan Griffin

A gang who repeatedly kicked a man before one of them smashed a beer bottle over his head were jailed.

Jack Heard, Jordan Parfitt and Ethan Griffin attacked Gavin Hook in Cwmbran.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, said Heard had been armed with a wooden drawer and told how Parfitt had smashed a beer bottle over their victim’s head.

Newport Crown Court heard how this caused blood to pour after it caused a five to six inch gash at the top of Mr Hook’s head.

Heard, 23, of Corporation Road, Newport, and Griffin, also 23, of Twm Barlwm View, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to affray.

Parfitt, 24, of Edison Ridge, Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding.

MORE NEWS: Thug broke man’s jaw in pub beer garden during victim’s 21st birthday party

David Griffiths

A Newport drug dealer was part of a gang jailed for more than 25 years after they were caught supplying cocaine between South Wales and Bristol.

David Griffiths and his co-defendants were arrested after police seized 6kg of the class A drug which had a potential street value of £600,000.

The 50-year-old, of Ladyhill Green, Alway, was locked up for five years and 10 months.

READ MORE: Illegal dog breeder who mutilated puppies' ears jailed

Benjamin Davies

Benjamin Davies threatened two women in a shop with a wine bottle before trashing the place by pulling down shelves and throwing goods around.

He had earlier threatened to kill Katie Lias and Rachel Edwards with a knife before chasing them into Silcox Stores, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

The 26-year-old then assaulted a man who came to their aid before he was subdued and arrested.

Davies, of no fixed abode, was jailed for two years.

MORE NEWS: Man threatened to chop up police with machete during armed siege

Federik Rexha

An illegal immigrant bring his fiancée into Wales by using a fake passport.

Albanian Federik Rexha had settled in Newport and was using a false Romanian driving licence to help him find work in car washes and as a labourer.

The 35-year-old wanted to bring his fiancée from his homeland so that she could live with him.

He was jailed for 15 months and the judge recommended his deportation following his release from prison.