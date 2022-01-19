NEWPORT County AFC stayed sixth in the League Two table after an eventful night in the promotion scrap.

The Exiles, who travel to Scunthorpe on Saturday, could have been leapfrogged by both Mansfield and Port Vale on Tuesday but both suffered frustration.

The in-form Stags were looking to continue their charge up the table at leaders Forest Green but the match lasted just four minutes before being abandoned because of heavy fog at the New Lawn.

Nigel Clough walks off at the New Lawn

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough said: “There was nothing the referee could do about it. We all gave it every chance.

“The last thing we needed with two very good teams on show was the supporters not being able to see it.

“We couldn’t see the far side of the pitch and the linesman couldn’t see for offsides.

“Before kick-off it actually improved a little and so at 7.45pm we agreed to give it 10 minutes, but after playing four or five minutes it came down again.

“Once we kicked off the players said they couldn’t see the ball once it went over a certain height and our two wide men couldn’t see each other.

“There aren’t many worse things for a footballer than to be denied a game when you’re ready for it.”

Rovers remain seven points clear of Tranmere and still have a game in hand.

Salford won 1-0 at Port Vale, where a tractor was sent on to help fix a dislodged goalpost during the first half.

There was a stoppage on the half-hour mark after Vale defender Connor Hall and Salford striker Tom Elliott had clattered into the woodwork, which caused damage to the goal.

Eventually the Vale Park ground staff brought a tractor onto the pitch to help rectify the issue and play was able to resume, with 10 minutes added at the end of the first half.

Salford went in front shortly after the restart when Elliott stabbed the ball in at the near post after a corner was not cleared.

Sutton climbed to third after a stoppage-time goal from midfielder Will Randall saw them come from behind to beat strugglers Colchester 3-2 at Gander Green Lane.

On-loan Bristol City midfielder Owura Edwards – recalled from a spell at Exeter to then head straight back out with the U’s – gave the visitors an unexpected early lead inside three minutes.

Sutton, though, were soon level when Isaac Olaofe followed up on a rebound after Omar Bugiel’s effort hit a post.

Colchester, on the back of a four-match losing run in the league, went ahead again just before half-time when Freddie Sears converted from the penalty spot following a handball.

Sutton – unbeaten in their previous four league games – hauled themselves level in the 64th minute when Olaofe nodded home after a header back across from substitute Richie Bennett.

Then, just when it looked like both sides would be taking a point, midfielder Randall struck in added time.

Stevenage put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone with a 2-1 home win over Crawley.

Jake Taylor’s close-range header gave them the lead in the 29th minute.

Crawley were level on the stroke of half-time when Tom Nichols curled the ball into the top corner.

With 18 minutes left, Taylor turned provider as his cross was tapped in by Luke Norris from close range.

Carlisle and Hartlepool played out a goalless draw at Brunton Park.

Blues midfielder Brennan Dickenson rattled the crossbar with a free-kick early in the second half.

At the other end, Pools full-back David Ferguson saw his shot hit the goalkeeper and fly up onto the woodwork.