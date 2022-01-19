A MAN has been jailed for a year after an assault in Abertillery.

Damien Johnson, now of Dany-Y-Rhiw Terrace in Abercarn, admitted two offences at Cardiff Crown Court on January 5.

The 29-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and racially aggravated public order.

He was jailed for 12 months.

PC Katie Dugmore, from Gwent Police, said: “We’re pleased to see Johnson jailed for his crimes.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.

“I’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of such a crime to report it to us, we will investigate and pursue offenders to ensure justice is brought for victims.”