A MAN has been jailed for a year after an assault in Abertillery.
Damien Johnson, now of Dany-Y-Rhiw Terrace in Abercarn, admitted two offences at Cardiff Crown Court on January 5.
The 29-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and racially aggravated public order.
He was jailed for 12 months.
PC Katie Dugmore, from Gwent Police, said: “We’re pleased to see Johnson jailed for his crimes.
“Such behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.
“I’d encourage anyone who has been a victim of such a crime to report it to us, we will investigate and pursue offenders to ensure justice is brought for victims.”
