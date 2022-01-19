PLANS to install speed indicator devices at three speeding hotspots in Cwmbran have been given the go-ahead.
Cwmbran Community Council agreed to install the devices at Llantarnam Road, Station Road and Blenheim Road at their Policy and Finance Committee meeting on Monday.
The devices aim to tackle speeding by displaying the speed of oncoming vehicles – warning drivers to slow down if the vehicle is speeding.
Blenheim Road in particular has been the focus of some debate, after a petition requesting the installation of chicanes on the road, in St Dials, was signed by 377 people - but were rejected by Torfaen council.
Just days later, a 15-year-old boy had to be taken to hospital after a collision with a car travelling towards Blenheim Road Community Primary School.
And residents on Llantarnam Road have also called for more to be done to address issues of speeding, with local resident James Oliver starting a petition.
“30mph needs to be enforced by further measures,” he said.
The speed indicator devices would cost approximately £2,850 each according to a council report, with the cost of installing the devices ranging from £278.46 plus VAT to £1,500, depending on the location, if there is an existing electrical supply and if any cabling or trenching works were needed.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.