THE Royal Mail is warning people living in more than 50 areas across the UK - including one in Gwent - that they could face delays waiting to receive their post.
The postal service has revealed it is experiencing delays throughout its delivery chain.
Covid-related staff shortages mean 56 postcodes could be affected.
Among them is the NP26 (Caldicot) area.
The areas affected stretch from the south to the North West, you can see the full list of areas affected here.
Full list of postcodes affected by Royal Mail delays
- Amersham DO (HP6, HP7 and HP8)
- Amesbury (SP3 and SP4)
- Barking DO (IG11)
- Bicester DO (OX25 to OX27)
- Bredbury DO (SK6)
- Bridge Of Don DO (AB22 and AB23)
- Bristol South DO (BS3, BS13 and BS41)
- Burgess Hill DO (BN6 and RH15)
- Caldicot DO (NP26)
- Camberwell (SE5)
- Cramlington DO (NE23)
- Cricklewood DO (NW2)
- Erskine DO (PA7 and PA8)
- Gerrads Cross DO (SL9)
- Golders Green DO (NW11)
- Hanwell (W7)
- Herne Hill DO (SE24)
- Histon SPDO (CB4 9XX)
- Hitchin DO (SG4 and SG5)
- Holloway DO (N7)
- Hornsey DO (N8)
- Hoylake DO (CH47 and CH48)
- Islington DO (N1 and N1C)
- Larkhall DO (ML9 and ML10)
- Maida Hill DO (W9)
- Manchester South West DO (M15, M16 and M32)
- Muswell Hill DO (N10)
- Newton Mearns DO (G77)
- Northwich DO (CW8 and CW9)
- Paisley DO (PA1, PA2 and PA3)
- Perth DO (PH1. PH2 and PH14)
- Peterlee DO (SR8)
- Pontefract DO (WF7, WF8, WF9 and WF11)
- Rayleigh DO (SS6)
- Redcar DO (TS10 and TS11)
- Rottingdean DO (BN2 and BN51)
- South Croydon DO (CR2)
- Swindon West DO (SN5)
- Thame DO (OX9 and OX39)
- The Hyde DO (NW9)
- Upminster DO (RM14)
- Upton DO (CH30 and CH39)
- Wallasey DO (CH27, CH44 and CH45)
- Wantage DO (OX12)
- West Norwood DO (SE27)
- West Wickham DO (BR4)
- Willesden DO (NW10 and NW26)
- Wootton Bassett DO (SN4 and SN16)
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.