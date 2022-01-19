NEWBRIDGE'S Alex Horton helped England to become the first team to earn a spot in the quarter-finals of the Under-19s World Cup with a 106-run victory over Canada.
The Glamorgan wicket-keeper impressed in the opening seven-wicket win over holders Bangladesh in the West Indies when he claimed six catches.
England picked up where they left off to post 320 against Canada, who showed spirit with the bat but were always well short and were eventually dismissed for 214
Horton & Co face the UAE today (1pm start) before playing in the last eight of the main competition.
Captain Tom Prest made 93 in 93 balls to set the tone for England, sharing a 90-run stand with George Thomas (52) for the second wicket.
That laid the foundations for rapid runs in the final overs, although Horton managed just nine off seven balls when trying to up the rate.
After showing safe hands against Bangladesh, the 19-year-old didn't have any catches in the Canada response but did wrap up the victory with slick work for a stumping.
