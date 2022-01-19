A THIEF who was wanted by police after breaching his licence conditions has been arrested.

James Blanchard – also known as Jamie – had been serving a 26-week prison sentence for theft, which he was given at Cwmbran Magistrates Court on Monday, October 11.

He was released on licence on Friday, December 17, but breached his licence conditions within a month of his release.

The 44-year-old from Newport has now been arrested and returned to prison following an appeal.

“44-year-old Newport man James Blanchard, also known as Jamie Blanchard, who had been recalled to prison has now been arrested,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”