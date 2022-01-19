A THIEF who was wanted by police after breaching his licence conditions has been arrested.
James Blanchard – also known as Jamie – had been serving a 26-week prison sentence for theft, which he was given at Cwmbran Magistrates Court on Monday, October 11.
He was released on licence on Friday, December 17, but breached his licence conditions within a month of his release.
The 44-year-old from Newport has now been arrested and returned to prison following an appeal.
“44-year-old Newport man James Blanchard, also known as Jamie Blanchard, who had been recalled to prison has now been arrested,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.