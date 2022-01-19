South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Live updates from Gucci bag robbery murder trial

Menu

Ryan O’Connor: Newport Gucci bag robbery murder trial live

By Iwan Gabe Davies

Last updated:

  • Four men – Lewis Aquilina, Ethan Strickland, Elliott Fiteni and Kyle Raisis – and teenage boy Joseph Jeremy, 17, stand trial accused of murdering Newport dad Ryan O’Connor for his Gucci bag last summer