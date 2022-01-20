NEWPORT’S Civic Centre will be lit up purple next week – in memory of the six million people who died during the Holocaust.

Newport City Council will light the clock tower up on Thursday, January 27, and will fly the Holocaust flag outside the building.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of the council, said: “We will again be supporting Holocaust Memorial Day which this year has the theme ‘one day’.

“We come together on ‘one day’ to remember all the victims of genocides round the world. Sadly, the murder of millions of people in the Holocaust was followed by other tragedies such as those in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

“We bear witness to those who died and also those who survived but whose lives were changed forever as a result of what they experienced.

“We share the hope that one day there will be no more genocides, that people will learn from the lessons of the past and we build a better and safer future for all by speaking out against prejudice, injustice and cruelty to others.

“Holocaust Memorial Day is also an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of our communities.

“I’m proud that we will again be “lighting the darkness” by lighting up the clock tower. I hope people will join the national commemoration and put a candle safely in a window at 8pm on January 27.”

MORE NEWS:

What is Holocaust Memorial Day and why do we commemorate it?

Holocaust Memorial Day is a day to remember the six million Jewish people who died during the Holocaust in the Second World War, and the many victims of genocides across the world. It also commemorates those who survived the horrors of each individual situation.

It is held on January 27 to mark the day that the largest Nazi death camp - Auschwitz-Birkenau - was liberated.

The Holocaust Memorial Day website says: “HMD is for everyone. Each year across the UK, thousands of people come together to learn more about the past and take action to create a safer future. We know they learn more, empathise more and do more.

Together we bear witness for those who endured genocide, and honour the survivors and all those whose lives were changed beyond recognition.”

The UK Ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day 2022 will be streamed online on Thursday, January 27, at 7pm. Find out how to register to watch at https://www.hmd.org.uk/take-part-in-holocaust-memorial-day/ukhmd/