HEATED blankets have become a must-have for cold, winter months - offering optimum comfort for around 1-2p a night.

You can get simple heated throws for cosying up in front of the TV or buy full electric mattress toppers for better sleep.

Heated blankets are great for boosting your wellbeing, pain relief, helping you keep a regular body temperature while you sleep and more.

We've put together a list of heated blankets and mattress toppers with varying price ranges, designs and sizes.

Photo via Pixabay/Canva.

Lakeland

Lakeland has a fantastic range of fluffy, soft heated blankets, featuring different heat settings and even some washable covers.

Lakeland's machine washable Velvety Electric Heated Throw Wine Red (120 x 160cm) has five star reviews from customers. Priced at £49.99, you have a choice of three different heat settings while the rich red and fluffy throw can go in your washing machine.

For £79.99, Lakeland is selling the Beurer Cosy Heated Throw in a calm and simple taupe colour. This plush electric heated throw is super soft and generously sized with six easy-to-control temperature settings. You can wash it at 30°C while the blanket also has auto switch-off and overheat protection settings.

In a bright, stylish mustard colour, Lakeland also stocks the energy-efficient Dreamland Herringbone Pattern Mustard Heated Throw. Features include Intelliheat+ digital LED control and six different heat settings. It has an auto shut-off function while the soft throw is machine washable and safe for tumble dryers. It costs £69.99 via the Lakeland website.

Happy customers gave out five star reviews for Lakeland's Sherpa Electric Heated Throw in a dark peacock blue colour. Just £79.99, this luxurious blanket has nine heat settings and nine time settings. The sherpa throw is also machine washable.

Debenhams

Debenhams has a range of heated blankets and mattress toppers to choose from via the website.

Top buys include the Snuggledown Single Intelligent Warmth Supreme Comfort Heated Topper. It currently has 45% off, bringing the price to £75. Features include nine different heat settings and zonal heating for separate body and foot warmth.

You can find Debenham's full collection of heated blankets and mattress toppers via the website.

Dunelm

Dunelm has different size options for the Beurer Monogram Dual Control Blanket - including double, kingsize and double kingsize.

Prices range from £85 to £105, depending on the size you pick.

One customer, who handed out a five star rating, said: "Can use both sides independently which is great as my husband feels the cold more than me."

Wowcher electric blanket deal

Wowcher's deal on electric heated blankets is valid for two different sizes.

You can get a 120cm x 130cm electric blanket with one controller for £17.99 instead of £49.99, or pay £26.99 for a 140cm x 150cm blanket with two controllers from Direct2Publik.

The heated blanket has adjustable settings while you also get automatic overheat protection.