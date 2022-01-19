A TREE planted in the memory of a Monmouthshire man in a park he walked in every day has been torn down in an act of heartless vandalism.

The family of Jack Caldicott say they’re “lost for words” after hearing the tree planted in Abergavenny’s Bailey Park just last week as a tribute to him was damaged.

A large portion of the tree was left stricken on the field nearby where it was planted on Wednesday morning and was reported by a member of the Friends of Bailey Park group – only the tree trunk remains in place.

The tree was left on an area of the park nearby where it was planted.

Mr Caldicott, who was from Abergavenny, died last October aged 94.

His daughter Yvonne Abbott said his love of nature would see him travelling around Bailey Park up to three times a day.

“He lived alone so he found being out and about helpful with loneliness and isolation,” Ms Abbott told the Argus.

“He would tell me daily how everything was growing in the park, what new developments were going on and who he had met that day – he’d even tell me about damage that had been done by vandals which would upset him immensely.

Mr Caldicott was passionate about the nature in Bailey Park.

“When he passed away it only seemed right that a memorial should be placed in the park for him. He loved trees, especially the flowering cherry variety so me and my brothers decided we’d plant a tree in Bailey Park.”

Ms Abbott says the family discussed the idea of planting a tree with Monmouthshire County Council who were fully supportive of the plans.

“It was planted at the end of last week although we hadn’t had chance to get up and see the tree yet because we live away," she said.

“So, to find out on Wednesday morning that the tree had been vandalised and only the trunk was left – we were all devastated.

“How could someone be that heartless? It felt like we were losing our dad all over again.”

Just the tree trunk remained attached on Wednesday morning.

Ms Abbott quickly contacted Monmouthshire County Council upon hearing about the vandalism and they have agreed to provide another tree and plant it in a safer area.

Concerns have been growing in Abergavenny over a recent rise in anti-social behaviour in the Monmouthshire town.

Judith Vicary, who is the chairwoman of the Friends of Bailey Park group, said problems with vandalism in the park is nothing new.

“We live in constant worry of theft and destruction of plants and young trees, some of which have been donated by private individuals,” Ms Vicary said.

“We sometimes find large amounts of litter strewn over the gardens after late night binge drinking, and on one occasion some youths started a fire in the rugby stand.

“The town council and the community as a whole are greatly concerned about this anti-social behaviour, but due to lack of financial and human resources there is no easy fix to the problem.”