NONE of Wales’ 23 newly reported deaths relating to Covid-19 were recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,160 and Wales’ total rises to 6,731 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 2,136 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 556 were in the Gwent region. Newport recorded the highest number of new cases in Gwent with 192. Caerphilly recorded 152. There were 96 cases in Torfaen, 60 in Blaenau Gwent and 56 in Monmouthshire.

Only Cardiff, with 308 cases had more than Newport.

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - 35
  • Blaenau Gwent - 60
  • Bridgend – 89
  • Caerphilly – 152
  • Cardiff – 308
  • Carmarthenshire – 161
  • Ceredigion - 16
  • Conwy - 36
  • Denbighshire - 40
  • Flintshire - 100
  • Gwynedd - 27
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 64
  • Monmouthshire - 56
  • Neath Port Talbot - 144
  • Newport – 192
  • Pembrokeshire - 40
  • Powys - 43
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf – 129
  • Swansea – 119
  • Torfaen - 96
  • Vale of Glamorgan – 81
  • Wrexham - 59
  • Unknown location - 15
  • Resident outside Wales – 74