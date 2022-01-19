CELEBRITY chef Matt Tebbutt was rushed for emergency surgery to remove his appendix - and missed a slap-up lunch.

Saturday Kitchen host Mr Tebbuttt, 48, was rushed to hospital after suffering a painful infection.

He underwent a appendectomy to remove his appendix at the new £350 million Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran.

Top chef Mr Tebbutt, who lives in Monmouthshire, has now thanks the "fantastic" staff who are caring for him.

In a post, he said: "Me, a morphine drip and an emergency appendectomy are keeping me from a much anticipated lunch at @manteca_london ….but everything and everyone here at The Grange hospital in Gwent have been fantastic.

"Couldn’t ask for more from such a brilliant health service. So grateful."

It is the cook's second hospital visit in recent months after he was admitted to Nevill Hall hospital in Abergavenny for treatment for a cat bite.

Mr Tebbutt first appeared on Saturday Kitchen in October 2009 before taking over as host when James Martin left in 2016.