A FUNDRAISING family trail across Caerphilly has been delayed.

A Dogs Trail with Snoopy – which sees 40 giant statues of comic strip pooch Snoopy, each painted by a Welsh artist with a design of their choice – was due to begin on March 25.

But now organisers the Dogs Trust have pushed this date back two weeks due to the ongoing restrictions in Wales.

The trail will now begin on April 8 and run until June 5. The 40 statues are available to view in Caerphilly, Cardiff and Porthcawl and organisers hope it will make a fun family experience to spot them all.

In a statement, the organisers said: “After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of A Dog’s Trail with Snoopy, by two weeks.

“The ongoing coronavirus restrictions in Wales have made some of the operational and logistical planning aspects of the trail a challenge so to ensure that we’re ready to welcome visitors to the trail in Spring and it’s as fun and enjoyable as it can be for everyone, we felt this was the best thing to do.

“Delaying the launch by two weeks means we can maximize the opportunities for it to be a successful event and coincide the opening of the trail with the school Easter holidays, giving families the perfect reason to get our and explore South Wales, as well as raise pounds for the hounds in Dogs Trust’s care.”

Dogs Trust are finalising the plans and have opportunities for businesses to sponsor a Snoopy. To find out more, visit www.adogstrail.org.uk/sponsors

Each of the sculptures will be auctioned off at the end of the trail to raise vital funds for Dogs Trust.