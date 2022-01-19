BORIS Johnson should quit as prime minister, a Newport MP has told the House of Commons, claiming that if he had "any shred of compassion" he would resign.

Jessica Morden, the Labour MP for Newport East, condemned the prime minister during a fiery House of Commons session earlier today (Wednesday).

Mr Johnson is facing a backlash, including from members of his own party, over his role in what has been dubbed 'partygate' – a string of boozy lockdown parties and events held in Downing Street during the pandemic, while the UK was subject to strict Covid regulations.

The PM has admitted being present at some of the events, prompting calls for him to step down for breaching the very same rules he had set.

Earlier this week, Mr Johnson said that he attended one Downing Street party because "nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules".

But in the House of Commons, Ms Morden joined a chorus of MPs calling for him to accept responsibility and resign.

"Why is it so hard for this prime minister to admit that he made the rules, so he should know the rules and he should follow the rules?" the Newport East MP asked parliament.

"Everyone out there knows [the rules] – it's as simple as that," she added. "And if he had any shred of compassion for all those out there who have suffered through this, he'd go."

Watch the exchange in the House of Commons here:

In response, Mr Johnson said: "I entirely understand people's feelings and I entirely support what she says about obeying the rules when you make the rules – she's completely right."

He added: "On the other hand, I do urge her to wait... until next week."

READ MORE:

Mr Johnson was referring to the expected publication of an inquiry into the 'partygate' scandal, which is being led by top civil servant Sue Gray.

Speaking after the exchange in the House of Commons, Ms Morden added: "The prime minister clearly things that he can keep hiding behind the Sue Gray report, using it as an excuse to deflect attention from him and from having to answer for his appalling actions.

"My inbox is full of emails from constituents who made huge sacrifices during the pandemic. They are upset and angered by the prime minister’s ignorance and the ‘one rule for us, another for them’ attitude. He should resign."