ALMOST 350,000 people in Gwent have now received a coronavirus booster jab.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has thanked the public for their response to the Covid booster programme.

Since September 20, 348,319 residents in Gwent have had their booster jab.

This follows on from last month, where by the end of December, it was announced that every eligible resident in Wales had been offered a booster.

Dr Sarah Aitken, director for public health at the health board, said: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, our local population has demonstrated support for its NHS time and time again.

“Once again our wonderfully supportive community has responded magnificently and you have come forward in your thousands to play your part in keeping yourself and your loved ones safe by getting your booster.

“Thank you on behalf of all your local NHS staff.”

In the latest coronavirus update provided by Public Health Wales, 2,136 new cases were reported in Wales, 556 of which were in the Gwent region.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has told residents that its mass vaccination centres continue to offer first, second and booster doses.

To find out more, you can visit abuhb.nhs.wales/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine.