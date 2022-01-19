FOR better or worse, we all know what Newport and the surrounding areas look like.

But, new satellite imagery of the UK has offered a new, and rare look at Gwent, and while public opinion of certain parts of our region might not always be glowing, it is fair to say that the new imagery makes for an impressive sight.

The picture, made up of seven individual shots taken by Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (SSTL)’s NovaSAR-1 satellite shows the UK in stunning definition.

You might make the point that you can see exactly this on Google Earth, but the new imagery has two advantages – it was taken more recently, in December 2021, and it was focused entirely on this region, and this region alone.

It also helps that the end result looks pretty cool, too.

The satellite is equipped with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), a powerful tool for monitoring the Earth from space due to its ability to see through clouds and image the Earth night and day - which helps explain the crystal clear imagery.

So, what can you see?





If there is one drawback compared to the satellites operated by some of the giant technology companies, you can’t zoom in quite as far as some other imaging systems.

This essentially means that if you wanted to see if your neighbour remembered to put their bins out on the day that these images were captured, you’d be out of luck.

But, all hope is not lost for seeing some things of interest.

Satellite imagery of Newport and South Wales (Credit: SSTL)

For example, the scale of Newport, when compared to Cardiff to the west, is clear to see.

It also explains how Newport came to be where it is, as, with an aerial view, it is obvious that the city was built around the River Usk, and, while it has spread out in more modern times, the river is still a key feature in the city’s landscape.

Another fascinating thing to note is the spread of communities in the form of the towns and villages which make up the valleys further north.

The sheer scale of both bridges which span the Severn Estuary are clear and obvious to see here too, making the engineering work behind them all the more impressive to consider.

Further afield, according to SSTL, there are a whole host of interesting things to look out for.

These include:

Offshore wind farms in the North sea and off Merseyside;

Major airports (Heathrow, Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh);

National Park areas (Scottish Highlands, Lake District, Peak District, Snowdonia, Brecon Beacons, Dartmoor, South Downs, Yorkshire Dales).

More information about the satellite and its images can be found here.

The full map can be viewed online courtesy of SSTL here.