THE family of a talented boxer from Newport have paid tribute to him following his death, aged 66.

Raymond John Pearce died on New Year's Day in Chicago in the USA.

He was one of nine children – seven boys, six who boxed professionally, and two girls.

Among his brothers was city boxing legend 'David Bomber' Pearce, who became known as 'Newport's Rocky' and today is commemorated with a statue on the riverfront.

The Pearce brothers boxed professionally in the 60s and 70s; all won Welsh titles and above.

(L-R) Gary, David, Bimbo, Raymond, Nigel, and Simon Pearce (front), who graduated from "Italia Conte - Dance Academy"

In his early years Ray boxed as an amateur, winning a Welsh title alongside his older brother Walter (Bimbo) Pearce, whom he idolised.

Bimbo Pearce said: “My brother was a talented boxer and possessed great style. He turned professional as a Light Heavyweight in 1977. He notably fought Winston Burnett and Dennis Andries the future WBC Light Heavyweight champion.

“Andries famously said when facing David "Bomber" Pearce: ‘I have beaten your brother, now I am coming for you!’ We all know what happened next.

“I loved my brother dearly and will treasure the time we had together growing up. He will always be with me in spirit.”

Ray was inspired to box by his army champion uncle Charlie, and his dad, who was a fairground booth fighter at Shaftesbury Park. He loved to spar with his brother in their Pillgwenlly home.

(Back): Bimbo, Raymond, Ronald and David Pearce. (Front): Gary and Nigel Pearce

His sister, June Pearce, shared a story from when he was 14: "Our father put the gloves on me for a laugh and I threw a punch at Bimbo - he ducked... and I hit Raymond who was stood behind him, knocking him to the floor!

“Ray was so kind-hearted and generous. He worked at a butcher and – after watching A Christmas Carol – gave all the people he thought were poor their meat for free at Christmas.

“He was the only person that his parrot, Skipper, would go to and not bite!”

In the late 1980s Ray moved to the USA, working in packing plants, before becoming certified as a nursing assistant working at the Marshalltown Hospital and the Iowa Veterans Home.

He met Tori Luxford when she joined the air force in 1996 – they were married on December 4, 1996, and he was a “wonderful stepfather” to her children Danny and Darienne. While raising a family and travelling the world he stayed in touch with his Welsh roots – visiting his family here frequently.

Nephew, Luke Pearce, said: “I will miss my uncle Raymond’s pride and joy talking about the ‘Pearce family’ and his love for their boxing history and traditions.

“Raymond was everything a kind human should be. He made friends wherever he went - even if you only met him once he was unforgettable and spoke as if he had known you all his life."

Ray loved music, starting a karaoke business with Tori, and becoming an Elvis tribute artist performing in Japan, Germany, the UK, and the USA.

His memorial service will be in Minnesota, where he spent his final years.