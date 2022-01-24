A CAMPAIGN group who pushed for the reopening of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal will keep pressing for further improvements on the canal after seeing a boom in support.

The Bridge 46 to Five Locks group formed in 2020 with the aim of raising awareness of a section of the canal that was unnavigable, and campaigning to make it so it is possible to travel down the length of the canal from Brecon to Cwmbran.

In October, the group achieved its aim, and led a flotilla down the canal in celebration.

However, their work doesn’t stop there, and following a meeting of the group’s admins, the Bridge 46 to Five Locks group has now become an official constituted group.

This means it can now carry out voluntary work, with the council’s permission, on this section of the canal, and also apply for funding for projects on the canal.

This will not be for the restoration or regeneration of the canal though, which falls under the duties of the council’s new canal co-ordinator and the Monmouthshire Brecon and Abergavenny Canal Trust. (NAME?)

"The backing we have had on the Facebook group, with in excess of 3,700 members, and with events such as the book presentation and the Santa Cruise in December, we would like to think shows people are concerned about the canal.

“We know there are certain things the group can do to assist the local authority to make improvements by working alongside other groups and organisations.

“A number of the admin team have been going out and working with other groups such as the Torfaen Canal Volunteering Group and the Torfaen Litter Champions.

“We also got to get hands on and learn about the tasks and challenges that the Canal and River Trust face.

“The current navigable length of the canal is 35 miles the Canal and River Trust is already stretched, so it is important groups like ours do our part.”

Mr Sullivan added that the group would continue to campaign for improvements along the canal, and hope to see even more of it opened up going forwards.

The group are planning their first working party on Sunday, January 30 – with details being posted on the Bridge 46 to Five Locks Facebook page.

“We are looking for people who can come out for a few hours, cutting back vegetation and maybe some painting if the weather allows it,” said Mr Sullivan.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help along the canal should contact either the Bridge 46 to Five Locks group; the Canal and River Trust; Monmouthshire, Brecon and Abergavenny Canals Trust; or the Torfaen Canal Volunteering group.