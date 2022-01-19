A MAN is to stand trial after he pleaded not guilty to a cocaine trafficking charge.
Anthony Hunt, 37, of High Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, denied being concerned in the supply of the class A drug between September 19 and September 24, 2020.
Judge David Wynn Morgan set a trial date of May 5 with the case expected to last between one and two days.
Hunt was represented by Ed Mitchard and the prosecution by Christopher Evans during the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
