FOREST Holidays has announced its newest location which is due to open in late 2022.

Brecon Beacons National Park will be home to 40 eco-sensitive cabins open for overnight stays.

It will be the company's 6th National Park location and will be set amid 400 acres of woodland at the southern gateway, Garwnant.

Work on the Garwnant location will begin this month following the success of its 12 other UK locations.

Firest Holidays cabin. Credit: Paul Box/ Forest Holidays

It will be Forest Holidays' second venue with the first one having opened in Snowdonia National Park in 2018.

Forest Holidays arrives in Brecon Beacons National Park

The multi-million-pound investment will include several internal upgrades to the existing Visitor Centre and cafe.

While the works are being carried out and after the cabins open, day visitors can continue to enjoy the walks around Garwnant.

The investment promises economic benefits, year-round jobs and will be a significant new addition to South Wales growing tourism economy, Forest Holidays says.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a new shop, brand new bike hire facilities and outdoor activities for both day and overnight guests.

There will also be new Forest Ranger experiences which means we can all explore the forest trails, uncover animal tracks, build dens and see the forest like never before.

Brecon Beacons National Park in Garwnant. Credit: Forest Holidays

“For anyone who loves the great outdoors, the Brecon Beacons National Park is an incredible place to discover, and we feel privileged to be able to help others enjoy and spend time in this iconic landscape with such rich history," Bruce McKendrick, Chief Executive of Forest Holidays has said.

Mr McKendrick added: "We are looking forward to making a valuable and eco-sensitive contribution to the growing tourism economy in South Wales, with the creation of new local jobs, enhancements to the forest environment and the economic benefits our new location will bring to the surrounding area.”

How to book a stay at Forest Holidays' cabins in Brecon Beacons National Park

Forest Holidays champions sustainable tourism and offers an unpackaged experience encouraging guests to visit local attractions, explore the surrounding areas and eat, drink and shop locally during their stay.

The sustainable message is mirrored in the 40 eco-sensitive timber cabins they plan to build in Garwnant.

The cabins are designed to allow guests to immerse themselves in nature and will range from one to five-bedroom cabins and treehouses and a specially adapted cabin with wheelchair access.

Brecon Beacons National Park. Credit: Forest Holidays

Natural Resources Wales, Head of Mid Wales Operations, Gavin Bown commented: “One of our key roles is to sustainably manage our natural resources in a way that benefits the environment, people and economy of Wales and working with Forest Holidays, whose cabin locations are designed to protect and enhance their forest locations, is a fantastic example of this.

"We manage around 126,000 hectares of woodland on behalf of the Welsh Government, that’s almost six per cent of the land in Wales, and we want to encourage more sustainable commercial opportunities that benefit the Welsh environment for people and for nature now and into the future.

This exciting project is a great example of how we are realising our ambition to support the right development in the right places.”

Bookings are already open for stays from December 19 2022 and onwards.

