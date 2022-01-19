A MAN is due to appear in court after being caught speeding - in a tractor.

Rupert James Beynon Brown, 69, of Mount Pleasant, Teddington, Tewkesbury, was caught behind the wheel of a MAN heavy tractor on Newport Road in Trethomas, Caerphilly, driving at 35 mph on May 5, 2021.

The speed limit on the road is 30 miles per hour. 

He was found guilty on November 22, 2021, at Newport Magistrates' Court through the single justice procedure.

He has now been summoned to appear at Cwmbran Magistrates Court for sentencing on Friday, January 21.