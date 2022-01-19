A MONMOUTHSHIRE music festival is making its triumphant return this summer following a two-year coronavirus-imposed absence.

Devauden Festival is back for 2022 and will be held on May 20 and 21 in the village.

Started in 2010, the festival has gained an enthusiastic following.

So much so, that early bird tickets for this year's event have sold out already - with stocks running dry just 24 hours after going on sale.

The festival raises funds for the Hood Memorial Hall in Devauden. Hall chairman Kevin McElroy said: "It’s been a tough period, as we haven't been able to run the festival for two years but the time is now right and there’s no better place to kick off the summer festival season.

"Anyone interested in attending can expect an event built around music that also incorporates children's entertainers, circus skills, local craft stalls, healthy food and craft beers - something for everyone."

This year's line up has local band and Devauden veterans Rusty Shackle headlining the Friday night with the nine-piece Bristol based Cut Capers set to blow the tent roof off on Saturday night mixing their four-piece brass section with funk, dance and hip-hop.

There will be more than 100 musicians and entertainers performing over the two days to suit all tastes.

It all kicks off at 6pm on Friday, May 20, and tickets for the festival and associated camping are now available through devaudenfestival.com