Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each week we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Sarah Williams, of Cwmbran, shared this picture of Doug, a nine-year-old Chug, and Charlie, a five-month-old Shihpoochon.
Lily-Rose Bolwell, of Newport, shared this picture of Storm. She said: "We got Storm in September 2020 when it was still lock down. She is a Czech shepherd and she was 10 weeks old. She is so lovely and bounces round and very loveable to anyone. She is amazing and wonderful."
Spencer John Bateman, of Newport, shared this picture of Bonkers, who is 12.
Maria Denning, of Blaenau Gwent, sent in this picture of Scout, a four-month-old cockapoo. She said: "As her name suggests she is always scouting for things to do. She is very affectionate but loves to explore outside."
