Here is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each week we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

South Wales Argus: Sarah Williams, of Cwmbran, shared this picture of Doug, a nine-year-old Chug, and Charlie, a five-month-old Shihpoochon.Sarah Williams, of Cwmbran, shared this picture of Doug, a nine-year-old Chug, and Charlie, a five-month-old Shihpoochon.

South Wales Argus: Lily-Rose Bolwell, of Newport, shared this picture of Storm. She said: "We got Storm in September 2020 when it was still lock down. She is a Czech shepherd and she was 10 weeks old. She is so lovely and bounces round and very loveable to anyone. SheLily-Rose Bolwell, of Newport, shared this picture of Storm. She said: "We got Storm in September 2020 when it was still lock down. She is a Czech shepherd and she was 10 weeks old. She is so lovely and bounces round and very loveable to anyone. She is amazing and wonderful."

South Wales Argus: Spencer John Bateman, of Newport, shared this picture of Bonkers, who is 12. Spencer John Bateman, of Newport, shared this picture of Bonkers, who is 12.

South Wales Argus: Maria Denning, of Blaenau Gwent, sent in this picture of Scout, a four-month-old cockapoo. She said: "As her name suggests she is always scouting for things to do. She is very affectionate but loves to explore outside."Maria Denning, of Blaenau Gwent, sent in this picture of Scout, a four-month-old cockapoo. She said: "As her name suggests she is always scouting for things to do. She is very affectionate but loves to explore outside."